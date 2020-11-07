Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 360 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $733.87 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $778.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

