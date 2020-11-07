Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,615 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $15,015,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,031,000 after buying an additional 297,152 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 122.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 260,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $7,815,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $294,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,318.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

