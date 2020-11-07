Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,891 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $687,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 45.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

YUMC stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

