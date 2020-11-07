Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 812 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.45.

TYL stock opened at $414.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $428.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

