Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 74.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Xilinx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Xilinx by 15.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $134.12 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $134.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

