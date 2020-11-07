Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

