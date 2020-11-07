Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPG. HC Wainwright cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Shares of GLPG opened at $119.31 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). Galapagos had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

