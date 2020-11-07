Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 219.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 287,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 197,933 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 26.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after buying an additional 95,372 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 263.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 89,210 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 77.8% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 185,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after buying an additional 81,052 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $200,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,733.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,325 shares of company stock valued at $599,253 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

