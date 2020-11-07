Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $253,000 in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,682,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,545,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 28.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 76,224 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,703,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,515,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,842,000 after purchasing an additional 63,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

