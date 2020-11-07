Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $589,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,837 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,132,000 after buying an additional 1,474,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,557,000 after buying an additional 760,150 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,509,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 627,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average of $110.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

