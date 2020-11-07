Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 936 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 123.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after buying an additional 247,111 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,003,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,306,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 185,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after buying an additional 70,305 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

In related news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $378,045.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,704,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,218,600. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMED opened at $268.56 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $273.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

