Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $120.50 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.97 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

