Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,692,034.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $14,235,604.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,689,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,891,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,530 shares of company stock valued at $84,393,685. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BeiGene from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BeiGene from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.21.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $293.45 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $322.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.26 and a 200-day moving average of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.20.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

