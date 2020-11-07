Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 117.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $902.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.91 and a beta of 0.99. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $939.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $847.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.46.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

