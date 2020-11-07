Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,179 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

