Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

