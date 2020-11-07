Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $50,000. JDC JSC L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $789,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $2,145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 276.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.34.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $253.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $556,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.