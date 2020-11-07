Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,243 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth $94,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $71.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

