Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,257,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,279,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,491,000 after buying an additional 205,723 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after buying an additional 430,617 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,437,000 after buying an additional 352,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 349,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,227,000 after buying an additional 160,552 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. 140166 upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,198.88.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,485.86 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,490.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,178.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,008.91.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.96) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

