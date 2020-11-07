Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $327,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,811 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 198.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 83.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,757,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $148,146,000 after acquiring an additional 798,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

