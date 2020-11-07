Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,566,000 after acquiring an additional 67,081 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Godaddy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,306,000 after acquiring an additional 604,444 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Godaddy by 33.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Godaddy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,044,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Godaddy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 747,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,779,000 after purchasing an additional 51,658 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $48,032.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $807,470.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,281. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

