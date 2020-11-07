Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,673,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,380,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 77,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

