VEREIT, Inc. (VER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 15th

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

