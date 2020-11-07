Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

