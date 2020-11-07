Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 918.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,151 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 108,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 52,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

