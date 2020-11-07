Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

VZ stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

