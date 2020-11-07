Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,786,000 after acquiring an additional 665,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.48. The firm has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.