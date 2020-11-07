Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 102.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.48. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

