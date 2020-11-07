Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 87,909 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,724,000 after purchasing an additional 217,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,197 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 736,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.