Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 94.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 49,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 177,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $145.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $413.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $127,866,887. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.