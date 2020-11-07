Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,089 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG opened at $122.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $123.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.69.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.