Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 3.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 241.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 30.3% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.27.

Shares of ANTM opened at $313.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $334.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

