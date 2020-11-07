Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after acquiring an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 861.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,015,000 after acquiring an additional 338,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 512,949 shares of company stock worth $1,908,951. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.28.

HON stock opened at $184.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.44 and its 200 day moving average is $154.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $186.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.