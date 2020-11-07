Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 4.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,983 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 0 shares of company stock valued at $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

