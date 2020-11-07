Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 34,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

