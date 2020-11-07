Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

NYSE PSX opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.