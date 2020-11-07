Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 3.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

DLTR opened at $95.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $114.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

