Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $281,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

