Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $656,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 0.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $955,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.