Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,637 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Sanderson Farms accounts for about 2.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $128.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

