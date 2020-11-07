Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,875 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.