Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fiserv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,826,000 after acquiring an additional 170,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,177,000 after acquiring an additional 170,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

