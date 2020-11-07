Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $923,496,000 after acquiring an additional 359,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,196,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $657,995,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $114.42 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average of $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

