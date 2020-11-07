Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $432.55 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.98. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

