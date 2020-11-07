Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WLK. Citigroup raised Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,849,454.04. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth about $472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 69.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

