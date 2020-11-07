XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XPEV. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.70 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Shares of XPEV opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $90,000.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

