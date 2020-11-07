Yamana Gold’s (AUY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. CSFB set a $7.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 36,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.