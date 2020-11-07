YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) versus Limoneira (OTCMKTS:LMNR) Financial Comparison

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -7.05% -4.17% -2.20% YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Limoneira has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Limoneira and YaSheng Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $171.40 million 1.45 -$5.94 million ($0.45) -31.04 YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YaSheng Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limoneira.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Limoneira and YaSheng Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 1 3 0 2.75 YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limoneira currently has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 30.28%. Given Limoneira’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Limoneira is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Limoneira shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Limoneira beats YaSheng Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 6,200 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, and San Bernardino Counties in California, as well in Yuma County, Arizona and La Serena, Chile; 900 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,600 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 1,000 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

YaSheng Group Company Profile

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

