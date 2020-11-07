Zacks Investment Research Lowers ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

ADCT stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.45. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. Equities research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,719,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,483,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,405,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

