Zacks Investment Research Lowers AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

AdvanSix stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

